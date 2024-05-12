Real-life Bloodline member is a champion now: What does it mean for potential WWE debut alongside Solo Sikoa?

Since taking control of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa has brought about a notable change in the faction. While it seemed the stable was losing members under Roman Reigns' rule, Sikoa made up for it by adding Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to the faction. These additions raised questions about The Street Champion potentially adding more members.

Recently, Hikuleo, the brother of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, won the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship. This victory raised questions about Hikuleo's potential addition to The Bloodline. However, given the circumstances, it does not seem like the 33-year-old will join the faction now.

Now that Hikuleo just won a title in a promotion like NJPW, there is no reason for him to leave abruptly. From WWE's perspective as well, it does not seem like they need to make more additions to The Bloodline. While WWE already added Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, the promotion also has Jacob Fatu waiting in the wings.

Therefore, it seems like the Stamford-based promotion has enough characters for The Bloodline as of now.

Wrestling veteran believes WWE made a mistake with The Bloodline angle

As per several reports, WWE has already secured the signature of Jacob Fatu. However, the former MLW wrestler is yet to make his debut in the promotion. While many expected Fatu to make his debut post-WrestleMania 40, the promotion brought Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

According to TNA Legend Matt Morgan, the promotion made a major mistake in doing so. During an episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan slammed the Stamford-based promotion for their booking decision.

"I'm telling you, I think they messed up by not having him be the first... I was so excited, don't get me wrong, I was super excited to see Tama Tonga make his debut. Long, long time coming, right? I still would have used that spot for Jacob Fatu, though, just because he's the more menacing. Even though Tama Tonga's shredded, he looks great, I'm sorry, Jacob Fatu just looks like a flat-out killer, right? He just does. He looks, he's a great heavy, a great bodyguard heavy heater type of role who can actually cut promos, can wrestle great matches, just do it all. He's a star. I just, I don't know, I just thought they should have introduced him first and then Tama Tonga and then Tanga Loa," said Morgan.

Check out the video below:

While Morgan's analogy may be right to some and wrong to others, The Bloodline's current story is interesting, and there are multiple angles that can be explored. Now that WWE has decided to delay Jacob Fatu's debut, it will be interesting to see when and how they bring him in.

