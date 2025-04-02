Real-life Bloodline member to confront Gunther after he brutally attacked Jimmy Uso? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso suffered a vicious beatdown at the hands of Gunther during this week’s RAW episode. The Imperium leader left Big Jim a bloody mess in the ring after their match, making a brutal statement ahead of his future title defense against Jey Uso. While the attack has put Jimmy out of action, the repercussions may not be over just yet. A real-life Bloodline member could soon step up to confront Gunther after what he did.

Ad

Naomi, Jimmy Uso’s wife, has recently embraced a new persona after turning heel on 7th March 2025. She accepted being Jade Cargill's secret attacker. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has shown a more aggressive side, distancing herself from the underdog persona she once carried. With her heel turn still fresh, she may not take the expected route of slapping Gunther or launching into a direct attack.

Instead, The Glow could confront the World Heavyweight Champion in a more calculated manner, stepping up to him and issuing a warning for what he did to her husband. A moment like this would add an intriguing drama to the ongoing rivalry. The Imperium leader is known for his cold demeanor, and Naomi staring down without hesitation could be a powerful statement.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

With The WrestleMania Season heating up and Gunther’s dominance continuing, a confrontation between Naomi and The Ring General could bring an unexpected but compelling development. While it’s unclear if Naomi will take action, the idea of a Bloodline member standing up for family is always a possibility.

Jey Uso to confront Gunther and attack him

Jey Uso had to go through a painful sight on RAW as he watched Gunther showing no mercy to his twin brother. The Ring General assaulted Big Jim in the ring while Jey could do nothing but watch helplessly. After such a brutal beatdown, revenge may be the only thing on Jey’s mind heading into WrestleMania 41.

Ad

The Ring General took things to another level. He did not just defeat Jimmy but made a statement by bathing in his blood. This gruesome display has turned his rivalry with Jey into something more personal. With the biggest match of his career approaching, The YEET Master could be looking for payback in the most fitting way possible.

Expand Tweet

WWE might lean into this intensity by giving Jey Uso a defining moment, where he gives The Austrian Anomaly a taste of his own medicine. Whether this happens or not, one thing is certain: their match has just become unpredictable. It will be exciting to see who wins when it's all set and done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback