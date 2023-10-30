Real-life Bloodline member to debut and accept open challenge on WWE RAW? Analyzing the possibility

The Bloodline is potentially the most dominant faction in WWE history. The foundation of the group featured members of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family. Top stars such as Roman Reigns, The Rock, The Usos, Yokozuna, and Umaga have represented the family line over the years.

There are some members of the family who aren't currently in WWE. One, however, could be on his way. It was recently reported that Lance Anoa'i has asked for, and had been granted, his release from MLW. Not only that, but his tag team partner from the Samoan Swat Team was also granted his release.

This could potentially line up perfectly for the upcoming Alpha Academy Open Challenge on RAW. While some are speculating over who may accept the bout, so far, nothing has officially been confirmed. It could be a great opportunity for both Lance and Juicy Finau to make the jump to the big time.

It should be noted that any possible non-compete clause included, if any, in their release isn't yet public. The pair may not be able to wrestle for another major company for the time being. On the other hand, they could be free to go anywhere, WWE included.

It would make for quite a moment for a new team to debut on Monday Night RAW. Whether the pair could beat the incredibly talented Alpha Academy remains to be seen, however.

The Creed Brothers may be the ones to accept the challenge on WWE RAW

As noted, World Wrestling Entertainment is yet to officially reveal who The Alpha Academy will battle on RAW. In fact, it isn't even clear if the two members from The Academy will be Chad Gable and Otis, or if Akira Tozawa may step up.

Despite that, many believe the duo challenging The Alpha Academy will most likely be The Creed Brothers. The WWE NXT tag team publicly accepted the challenge on social media. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that's the match Triple H and company officials have in mind.

There's a chance that Julius Creed, Ivy Nile, and Brutus Creed were simply trying to get attention online, and make fans interested in their eventual call up. On the other hand, them accepting the bout could mean it will actually happen this Monday.

Regardless of whether The Creed Brothers do debut on WWE RAW this Monday or not, the pair already have a major match on Tuesday. At Halloween Havoc: Week Two, the former champions will battle Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match.

