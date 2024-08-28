Real-life Bloodline member to make WWE debut and help Jey Uso dethrone Bron Breakker? Looking at the possibility

Jey Uso moved one step closer to facing Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship this past Monday on RAW. Main Event Jey beat Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross to advance in the No.1 contenders tournament. He'll face Pete Dunne and two other stars in a fatal four-way in the final round.

If Jey Uso prevails, he'll then face Bron Breakker for the IC Title, a champ who has been destroying everyone in sight on the red brand. This is why the potential challenger could use his Bloodline connection to acquire Zilla Fatu's services.

Zilla Fatu is a real-life Bloodline member and has been continuously linked with the WWE for quite some time now. He recently dismissed suggestions he could join AEW by making clear his desire to join his family in the Stamford promotion.

The Main One's father is Umaga, and he's cousins with The Usos, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa. He's also the cousin of Jacob Fatu, who has arguably been more destructive than Bron Breakker on WWE SmackDown.

Thus, Zilla Fatu, who has been working in the indies, should be able to handle the Intercontinental Champion. He could be used as a backup if the dangerous RAW star resorts to unsavory actions during a title defense against Jey Uso.

It would be an interesting way to debut Zilla Fatu. Many expect him to jump to SmackDown and join the ongoing Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa Bloodline war. This could be the first push for Jey and Sami Zayn to head over to the blue brand and help their Tribal Chief out.

Jey Uso is still yearning for his first singles title in WWE, Bron Breakker should be wary

Jey Uso has yet to win a singles title in WWE, partly because the majority of his time has been spent tagging with his brother Jimmy. The Usos are eight-time tag team champions, and he's also held tag titles with Cody Rhodes.

The 39-year-old was catapulted into a singles megastar during The Bloodline storyline. His passionate demeanor and topsy-turvy alliance with Sami Zayn made him a fan favorite despite his heelish ways.

Cody Rhodes brought Jey to RAW last year after he left The Bloodline. He's since been tackling the singles scene but has yet to win a title. He lost to Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash: France.

Jey has the chance to show his family, especially his former Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, that he's not just a tag team competitor. If he can win the No.1 contenders tournament and dethrone Bron Breakker, he'll have written himself in The Bloodline history books.

