Real-life cousin to cost Jey Uso and team against The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series WarGames? Exploring the possibility

On November 25, Jey Uso will compete at the Survivor Series premium live event alongside Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day.

The formidable team of popular stars will certainly be a tough challenge for The Judgment Day. But Jey Uso's squad might lose the contest if his real-life cousin Lance Anoa'i costs him the match under the orders of Jimmy Uso.

Lance recently announced that Major League Wrestling had authorized his desired release. This makes him a free agent and any limitations his MLW contract had which may have previously barred him from appearing on TV with The Bloodline would no longer be in place.

As Jimmy and Jey are still rumored to be facing off at WrestleMania 40 next year, it would make for an interesting narrative if Jimmy commanded Lance to inflict damage on Jey and his team during the Survivor Series to ensure his position on The Bloodline.

Lance addressed speculation regarding his wrestling career, namely the prospect of joining WWE alongside his family as part of The Bloodline, in a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo.

"[There's been] no discussion at all, nothing at all," Anoa'i said. "I haven't heard from [WWE]. Like I said, I talk to my cousins every day. I don't know if they have something brewing that I don't know about, but I just got to keep preparing myself and be ready for when that time comes, and I'm ready to go. We need Jimmy [Uso], Solo [Sikoa], and Roman [Reigns], versus me, Jacob [Fatu], and Jey Uso. There's my dream match." [H/T WrestlingInc]

For the past three years, The Bloodline has been a well-defined faction in the WWE, and with Lance joining the saga as a new member, the stable has the potential to continue producing sports entertainment for many more years.

Jey Uso will headline one more Premium Live Event this year

Last week's episode of RAW ended in mayhem when Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins got into a brawl with The Judgment Day. A frustrated Adam Pearce announced that the two teams of four superstars would face off at Survivor Series 2023 after security and officials were unable to break up the fight.

Long-term animosity between The Judgment Day and the other RAW performers has been building, with Cody Rhodes, Zayn, and Jey Uso remaining at odds with the faction. World Heavyweight Champion Rollins also has a vested interest in the bout, as Priest holds the Money in the Bank contract and has hinted at cashing in on The Visionary on multiple occasions.

For the second year in a row, WarGames will be held at Survivor Series. It looks likely that the traditional five-on-five elimination matches that were once a mainstay of Survivor Series are going to be replaced by WarGames moving forward.

