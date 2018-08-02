Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind high number of WWE signings, overpopulated roster

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
1.34K   //    02 Aug 2018, 00:17 IST

The WWE roster is stacked, to say the least

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, a possible reason behind the WWE signing an incredible number of performers within a short time period was discussed.

Apparently, the reason behind the WWE’s overpopulated roster in the current era is said to be the result of the company’s strategy to scout the best performers and sign them rather than having them go to rival promotions. Besides, additional details on WWE’s approach to the same have also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

Since WWE’s buyout of WCW in 2001, the WWE has been sitting atop the throne of the professional wrestling world—as the biggest and most successful pro-wrestling company thus far.

Nevertheless, in ensuing years, experts have noted that the WWE’s dominance in the pro-wrestling industry has resulted in the overpopulation of WWE’s roster.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that although trade pundits point out that the WWE continues to grow as a highly-successful brand globally, the fact remains that the organization has one too many performers signed to its roster.

That, in turn, is said to result in several talented performers not consistently receiving opportunities to perform often and/or on the WWE’s top shows/events.

Addressing the oft-pointed out fact that WWE currently has more performers on its roster than it could possibly use, Dave Meltzer of The Observer stated—

“Well, they do. It’s just that they want to keep people that have potential, away from other companies. And if you’re a good athlete or something, you know, they want to give a lot of people a chance if they’ve got the right look and the right athletic ability.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

The WWE is presently set to put forth one its “Big 4” annual PPVs, SummerSlam, later this month.

WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on the WWE’s overpopulated, albeit highly-talented roster? Sound off in the comments! 

Contact Us Advertise with Us