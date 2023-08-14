Reason for turmoil in Roman Reigns' Bloodline revealed? Analyzing 23-year-old star's comments

Roman Reigns hasn’t been able to keep much control over The Bloodline ever since The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The loss of the gold unfolded a series of betrayals, some predictable and some absolutely shocking.

First, it was Jimmy Uso’s betrayal at Night of Champions. Next, Jey Uso’s betrayal on SmackDown. All of this drama has seemingly resulted in Jimmy betraying his brother Jey at SummerSlam 2023 and Jey Uso quitting WWE on the August 11 edition of SmackDown.

It seems like the turmoil keeps getting worse, and a youngster of the Anoa'i family has possibly opened up about the reason why The Tribal Chief’s position is enticing to others. It so happens that the late Umaga’s son Zilla Fatu has taken to social media to express that the ultimate goal is generational wealth, possibly indicating that everyone betraying or moving against Roman Reigns is aiming for that.

Zilla Fatu took to Twitter to express his opinion.

When The Bloodline Saga started, Roman Reigns claimed that he puts food on the table for his wife and children and for the other members of The Anoa'i Family as well, such as The Usos and their children. Hence, this "generational wealth" in question can be something that only The Tribal Chief has primary access to, making that the goal rather than having control over everyone's life and decisions!

Zilla Fatu has been creating buzz with his move to the pro wrestling industry. If there’s a chance he’ll move to WWE, one can expect him to push the agenda of “generational wealth” forward. This means that Roman Reigns may lose further control over The Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso explained why he interfered in Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023

When Jimmy Uso pulled his brother Jey from the ring at SummerSlam 2023, the WWE Universe stared on in disbelief. Even Roman Reigns was taken aback before taking advantage of the situation to secure the victory.

On the August 11, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso confronted Jimmy about his actions. Jimmy Uso revealed that he didn’t want his brother to walk in The Tribal Chief’s footsteps and become corrupt with power. Therefore, he had no other option but to pull the plug on Jey Uso’s victory.

However, Jey wasn’t convinced by this explanation and left the ring. When The Tribal Chief kept calling him a hothead, Jey Uso returned to take out The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, and even Jimmy Uso before quitting WWE.

