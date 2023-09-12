Recent development on WWE RAW to finally lead to former champion's return? Exploring the possibility

On WWE RAW this week, Gunther and Imperium celebrated the former's achievement as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. However, these celebrations were interrupted by Chad Gable. Things further escalated into a full-fledged brawl between Imperium and Alpha Academy.

While both factions landed a beating, Imperium seemed to get the better at one point. That's when Tommaso Ciampa made an unexpected entry to help Gable and Otis. Later, he joined them in a six-man tag team match, which Alpha Academy and Ciampa won.

After this development, many wondered what could be the reason Ciampa helped Alpha Academy. While there are many possibilities, there is a chance WWE booked this match to bring about the return of Johnny Gargano.

For weeks now, Tommaso Ciampa has been teasing a return for Gargano. WWE could use today's match to create a feud between Imperium (Vinci - Kaiser) and DIY.

There could be an angle where Imperium launches an attack on Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano returns to save him on RAW. This could lead to the perfect reunion of DIY. While this is speculative, it will be interesting to see if things go this way.

Former WWE Superstar speaks about DIY being reunited

During their days at NXT, not many teams were as formidable as DIY. Many in the promotion believed they were the best tag team in NXT history. Along with performing well in a team, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano also performed well against each other and put up several great performances.

Recently, EC3 said he would like to see the duo recreate the magic on the main roster. The former WWE Superstar noted the Stamford-based promotion could revisit history, which would be a good idea for the promotion.

"Why not reunite but reintroduce them [Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa]? They both have been off TV for a while. Nobody was chomping off the bit, like with the mainstream audience. They could have brought them together and created something brand new and unique based on the fact that they have great chemistry with each other. History could be revisited, maybe later down the line when the fans get to know them and their new personas. That would be a good idea," he said.

As of now, nothing about Johnny Gargano's return is concrete. However, with each week passing, it seems as if the 36-year-old's return will take place soon. When Gargano finally makes his comeback, it will be interesting to see the pop he gets from the crowd.

