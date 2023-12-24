Recent developments to weigh hefty impact on current WWE champion's reign? Exploring possible flow of events

Over the past few months, WWE has seen long championship reigns on RAW and SmackDown. While the red brand has witnessed Gunther hold the Intercontinental Championship for over a year now, the blue brand has seen Roman Reigns make history with the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Many believe the Stamford-based promotion is eyeing Reigns staying champion for longer so that he can break some records. While that may or may not be the case, Gunther can stay Intercontinental Champion for a long time to come. The reason behind it can be attributed to the recent return of a WWE Superstar.

The superstar in question is CM Punk. If Gunther were to lose the title anytime soon, the next step in his career would be to pursue a world championship. However, given that Punk is now in the front position to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title, WWE might have to pump the brakes on The Ring General.

Instead of booking him to lose the Intercontinental Championship, WWE might have the Austrian defend his title against big names and cement his legacy even further. Once Punk and Rollins finish their feud, the promotion could look at the Imperium leader as the next contender for a world title.

Former WWE writer says Gunther is better than Roman Reigns

Since becoming Intercontinental Champion, Gunther has earned the respect of fans and wrestlers. While the Austrian has worked hard to become the longest reigning IC Champion of all time, how he has done the same is impressive.

The Ring General's performances in WWE have earned him praise for someone who worked as a writer in the Stamford-based promotion. The name in question is Vince Russo. During an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion claimed Gunther was better than Roman Reigns. Russo said:

"When you look at that show, and you look at just the character work, bro, that guy is top three. No doubt about it, bro, top three. He is better than Reigns because Reigns is very one-dimensional. Gunther shows like different sides of personality, bro. That guy is a good man." [9:40 onward]

While Gunther being better than Reigns is a debatable opinion, the former certainly has what it takes to be one of the greatest superstars of the modern era. Once his Intercontinental Championship reign ends, it will be interesting to see what The Ring General achieves.

