Record-breaking WWE star to help Cody Rhodes beat Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW? Exploring possible twist

Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura are set to lock horns on WWE RAW tonight in a Bull Rope match. The former has the upper hand going into the show, as he has competed in such bouts several times, but it's hard to write off the latter. The King of Strong Style may have a few tricks up his sleeve. However, Nakamura's rival has a few friends on the red brand who can assist him.

WWE held a house show in Knoxville, Tennessee, on February 3, 2024, where Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight. However, the action between the two didn't end inside the ring and extended backstage. The King of Strong Style attacked The American Nightmare after the contest to set up their Bull Rope match on RAW tonight.

Nakamura has used unfair means, like spraying mist on his opponents to gain an advantage in his recent matches. Hence, Rhodes may need some external help to overcome the Japanese sensation. The American Nightmare's long-time ally and record-breaking former SmackDown Tag Team Champion, Jey Uso, can help him reign supreme on Monday.

Jey could intercept Shinsuke Nakamura's plan of fighting unfairly and help Rhodes get the win. The former partners could briefly reunite on RAW, but Jey might also have another agenda behind the potential reunion.

Last week on SmackDown, Rhodes said he wouldn't challenge Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania 40, leading to The Rock's return. While it was a massive moment, the fan reactions to the segment were largely adverse, as many wanted The American Nightmare to dethrone The Tribal Chief at 'Mania.

Jey could convince Rhodes to change his mind in the coming weeks, and challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to finish his story. He could remind his former partner how The Bloodline robbed him of a title win at last year's Show of Shows.

What major statement did Jey Uso make about Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

Jey and Rhodes' partnership last year might have been unexpected, but fans still loved it. This is why the abrupt conclusion of their alliance confused some viewers. Although they have separated, The American Nightmare seemingly had a lasting impression on the former champion.

On a past episode of WWE's The Bump, Jey revealed that he became closer to Cody Rhodes after joining RAW. The 38-year-old noted that although he lost his real-life brothers in The Bloodline, he gained another with Rhodes. Main Event Jey further mentioned that the 2024 Royal Rumble winner inspired him to do his best.

What other matches are announced for tonight's WWE RAW?

Several exciting matches are set for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. While The Miz will take on JD McDonagh, Maxxine Dupri will lock horns with Akira Tozawa. The Kabuki Warriors will also be in action on the show against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes can defeat Nakamura or if the latter gets the last laugh in the long-running feud.

