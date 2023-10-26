Released WWE star becomes a "professor": Career after sudden exit explored

WWE Superstars have various professions to choose from besides wrestling. While several former stars have continued performing for different promotions, some opted to take a different route. One of them included Matt Riddle.

Matt Riddle was one of the many WWE stars released last month. He announced his departure from the Stamford-based promotion on September 22, 2023. There have since been various reports of what he will do following his exit, but he has already been preoccupied with another venture. However, it's still aligned with his profession as a combat sports athlete.

Riddle has been teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at Rudos BJJ even before he departed from WWE. A post from the gym's social media page labeled him as their "professor" on September 21, 2023. He is not the only superstar who teaches in the gym, but also Shayna Baszler. BJJ black belts Karen Tran and David San also teach in the gym.

Aside from Riddle and Baszler, the likes of former superstar Brooklyn Barlow and current stars Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Karrion Kross, IYO SKY, Lexis King, and more are also seen training regularly in the gym.

The former United States Champion is more than capable of teaching BJJ as he is a black belt from Daniel Gracie and was a former MMA and UFC fighter. Before becoming a professional wrestler, his Mixed Martial Arts record was eight wins, three losses, and two no-contests.

What other ventures is Matt Riddle exploring after his WWE exit?

The coaches of Rudos BJJ

From the looks of it, the former RAW Tag Team Champion is not only putting his time and focus on combat sports but also his other hobbies.

After his exit, Matt confirmed that he would launch his marijuana strain called Riddle OG. Aside from the former superstar, it was created alongside Sincerely Cali. Per its social media post, it has received positive feedback.

There are also reports from Wrestling Observer Radio that the former WWE star had talks with various wrestling, MMA, and boxing promotions. His non-compete clause will expire in December this year, which means no announcements about where and if he will sign next are made.

What happened during Matt Riddle's final WWE appearance?

Matt Riddle's latest appearance before his release was on the September 4, 2023, episode of RAW. He teamed up with Drew McIntyre but the duo lost their Tag Team Tornado match against The Viking Raiders.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen what other ventures The Original Bro will be seen next.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.