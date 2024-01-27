Retired WWE star to make his in-ring return after 10 years in the 30-man Royal Rumble Match? Analyzing the possibility 

After a very successful Survivor Series: War Games last year, WWE is gearing up for a jam-packed Royal Rumble. Several big names like CM Punk, Randy Orton, and R-Truth have returned to the promotion recently. However, many believe the Stamford-based promotion will witness more returns at the Rumble.

Over the years, Royal Rumble has developed a reputation for hosting some of the biggest comebacks in WWE. At the upcoming Rumble, there is a chance fans might see the in-ring return of a former WWE 24/7 Champion. The superstar in question is Corey Graves.

On December 11th, 2014, Graves announced his retirement from professional wrestling due to concussion issues. However, during a recent interview, the WWE commentator revealed he has been cleared to return to the ring now and is waiting for the right opportunity.

Hence, it won't be a surprise to see Corey Graves enter the Rumble tonight. At the age of 39, Graves still has plenty to offer as an in-ring competitor, and the 30-man match could be the beginning of it.

Plans for WWE Superstar's return at Royal Rumble might change due to recent development

Over the years, the Royal Rumble has been known for the debuts and returns of some of the biggest names in wrestling. Hence, this is one reason why many believed Brock Lesnar would make his return to the Stamford-based promotion at the upcoming PLE.

While that seemed like quite the possibility, a recent development might have severely affected the chances of the same. Recently, Janel Grant filed a lawsuit in which she accused Vince McMahon of sexual assault. However, McMahon was not the only one mentioned.

The lawsuit by Grant also mentions the name of a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. It stated that Grant had to share explicit photos with the fighter as WWE was trying to re-sign him. While the name of the fighter has not been revealed, many believe it is Brock Lesnar.

Hence, Lesnar's return at the Royal Rumble 2024 seems doubtful. As per reports, The Beast Incarnate's return was imminent, and the Rumble was a potential stage where he could have made his big comeback. However, the report further stated that these plans might have changed following Grant's lawsuit.

