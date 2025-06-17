Returning 31-year-old WWE star to replace Goldberg and take away his World Title shot? Chances explored 

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw the return of Bill Goldberg. The legend came out to challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event. This has been rumored to be Goldberg’s final match in WWE, but things could take a different turn with the title on the line.

It is unknown if The Myth will return for a one-and-done match against The Ring General, or if he will be looking at a short final run in the company. However, there has been speculation that another star could be returning to take this chance away from Goldberg, and that is Ilja Dragunov.

Since September 2024, Dragunov has been out of the company due to an ACL tear that took place during a live event. It was reported that he would require six to nine months to recover from it. However, recent reports indicate that his return could be on the horizon. The Russian-born star is best known for his long-term feud with Gunther, and his inclusion in this current feud with The Ring General and Goldberg could spice things up.

Dragunov could appear on an episode of RAW ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event and challenge The Icon to a match, the winner of which would face Gunther. This would add another level of hype surrounding this match. The Mad Dragon is famous for his agility and stiff shots, which would pair well against Goldberg's explosive energy and strength.

Fans have been waiting to see both men take on The Ring General, and making this a Triple Threat confrontation would surely raise the stakes. If the Czar wins against Da Man and takes the title off Gunther, The Ring General and The Icon can have the retirement match with no title on the line, leading to Goldberg going over.

But right now, these are just speculations, and there is no official word regarding Dragunov's return.

Triple H promotes Goldberg's match in his hometown

One of the main reasons Da Man will be facing Gunther for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event is that it is in Atlanta. This being Goldberg's hometown makes him the big babyface in the match.

The heat the current World Heavyweight Champion will receive might blow the roof off the arena. Taking to social media, Triple H had some kind words for The Icon.

"No better place for @Goldberg to get back in the ring than Atlanta… #SNME get ready,” Triple H wrote.

While some fans are expecting a slow, drawn-out brawl between the two, many have speculated that this could be a squash match. The biggest surprise would be seeing The Ring General manhandled by Da Man after his dominance in WWE.

