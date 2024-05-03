Returning 39-year-old star could have the biggest moment of his WWE career if Triple H puts him in a match on SmackDown

Triple H's era in WWE arrived bearing gifts for fans in terms of engrossing storylines, rivalries, and some wonderful matches. After the massive success of WrestleMania 40, WWE conducted the 2024 Draft to bring a change in the main roster along with calling up NXT Superstars.

While superstars on the main roster will get their chance to make an impression on the crowd, the returning superstars need a slightly bigger push to ensure fans notice them and they make a relevant impact on the storylines. One such returning superstar is Baron Corbin, and The Game must consider him for a match on tonight's SmackDown.

Baron Corbin has officially returned to the main roster

Corbin's main roster debut happened back in 2016 at WrestleMania 32. However, he was signed as a free agent at Draft 2023, and following that he appeared on WWE NXT to work on different rivalries. In 2024, he was picked for SmackDown, marking his official return to the main roster.

Now, instead of waiting for Backlash 2024 to be done before bringing Corbin on SmackDown TV, Triple H can have him work on SmackDown before Backlash to reintroduce him to the main roster. Since Corbin had previously made a mark on the WWE Universe, a return to the ring along with working a match can give him the much-needed push.

The returning superstar previously got a huge pop in France

In 2023, WWE organized a live event in Paris, France. Baron Corbin received the biggest pop of his career on that night and was shocked at the way the crowd was cheering for him. Fans kept cheering for him at random moments during the event, and Corbin himself claimed he would never forget that night in Paris.

Keeping the above in mind, Corbin can appear on SmackDown tonight at LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France in an attempt to re-create the moment from 2023. If all goes well for him and Triple H finds him a spot on the blue show, Baron Corbin has the chance to have his biggest moment in WWE yet.

Expand Tweet

Triple H can schedule him for Backlash 2024

Baron Corbin can truly benefit from being on the first-ever premium live event in France. While he might not be part of a match, Triple H can have him run make an appearance, anything that makes Corbin's presence felt.

However, it's more likely Triple H will consider having Corbin on SmackDown than Backlash 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback