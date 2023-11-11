Returning legend to attack Roman Reigns? new WarGames match - 4 surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to emanate from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. This SmackDown is positioned as the inaugural show building towards the next Premium Live Event, Survivor Series 2023, featuring the WarGames matches.

Furthermore, tonight's show will also feature the fallout following Crown Jewel. Fans are eagerly anticipating substantial developments and intriguing storylines that are set to unfold tonight. Keeping that in mind, let's discuss four surprises that could happen in tonight's edition of the Blue brand.

#4. AJ Styles returns and challenges Roman Reigns for Survivor Series on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

One of the most anticipated surprises that could unfold on tonight's show is the potential announcement of Roman Reigns' next match, with the speculation pointing towards AJ Styles being the possible opponent. Currently, the Tribal Chief is not advertised for the upcoming PLE, leading fans to speculate about his absence.

However, with the Phenomenal One being promoted for tonight's event, it's plausible that he might directly issue a challenge to Roman Reigns, seeking revenge against the Samoan faction for their previous backstage assault.

The revelation of Roman Reigns' match for Survivor Series would undoubtedly serve as a thrilling surprise for fans, adding an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming Premium Live Event.

#3. Santos Escobar turns heel and attack Rey Mysterio

Another potential surprise that could unfold on tonight's SmackDown is the long-anticipated heel turn of Santos Escobar, especially following Rey Mysterio's loss in the United States Championship match at Crown Jewel.

The controversial ending of the Mysterio vs. Logan Paul match at Crown Jewel may have laid the groundwork for Escobar's heel turn. As tonight's show is the fallout edition, it presents an opportune moment to surprise fans with Santos finally turning heel and launching an attack on Rey Mysterio.

#2. Kevin Owens might confront Logan Paul

Expand Tweet

With Logan Paul now the newly crowned United States Champion, his anticipated first appearance as the titleholder is likely to occur on tonight's show. If this unfolds, it sets the stage for Kevin Owens to potentially emerge as the first challenger for the Maverick's United States Championship.

Reports suggest an impending feud between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens is in the works in the company, indicating that tonight's show could plant the seeds for a future Championship showdown between these two stars.

#1. Nick Aldis might announce the Women's WarGames match

Expand Tweet

With Monday Night RAW already having announced the Men's WarGames match for this year's Survivor Series, there's speculation that Nick Aldis might follow suit by announcing a Women's WarGames match on behalf of the Blue brand.

Last year's Premium Live Event featured both Men's and Women's double-ring structure matches, so it appears that as the Red brand announces the Men's WarGames match, tonight's SmackDown could potentially unveil the announcement for the Women's division.

What are you looking forward to on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here