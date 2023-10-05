Returning multi-time champion to cost IYO SKY at Fastlane 2023? Analyzing the possibility 

IYO SKY has been one busy woman since she won the WWE Women's Championship from Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2023. While she has made two title defenses until now, at Fastlane 2023, she will face her toughest test till now.

At the upcoming PLE, IYO SKY will defend her women's championship in a triple-threat match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. While facing these two women is a task in itself, there is a possibility she might have a threat from a massive name in the Stamford-based promotion.

The massive superstar in question is Bianca Belair. As noted, at SummerSlam 2023, she originally won the women's championship until SKY interfered and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. Since then, The EST has not received her rematch against the Japanese superstar.

Hence, there is a huge possibility that Bianca Belair could return to Fastlane and cost SKY her title. Even though there are no official reports of the same, one can expect superstars to make their returns, given how WWE has surprised its fans in recent times. If Belair does return, it will be interesting to see the pop she gets.

WWE management reportedly thinks highly about IYO SKY

To succeed in WWE and leave an impression on fans is often tricky. While it takes years for some superstars to achieve the same, others are quick to do so. Such has been the case with the Women's Champion, IYO SKY.

Earlier this year, SKY and Damage CTRL were drafted to SmackDown. Their move to the blue brand came after a decent run on Monday Night RAW. However, in comparison, it is SmackDown where SKY and her stable established themselves as one of the top female factions of WWE.

The Stamford-based promotion is also reportedly happy with Sky and the Damage CNTRL. During a Q&A, when BWE was asked about how the promotion thinks of IYO's Reigns, the WWE insider answered.

"They love Iyo and highly think of her as one of the biggest names soon. Kairi Asuka Tozawa Iyo Shin. All are in good hands now. Plans will come gradually for everyone."

It is good to see WWE acknowledging The Genius of the Sky. While she has been good throughout her run on SmackDown, her performance at Money in the Bank showcased her true potential. It will be worth observing how the promotion books her in the future.