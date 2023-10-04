Returning WWE stars to cost The Judgment Day tag team titles at Fastlane 2023? Analyzing major swerve

The Judgment Day has had its best year in 2023, as every member of the faction has triumphantly won championship gold.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are scheduled to defend their titles against the team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, but a familiar team could return to action and cost them their titles at Fastlane 2023.

Expand Tweet

Since the July 14 episode of SmackDown, they have been absent from television after emerging victorious against The Brawling Brutes. The duo's Elton Prince suffered a shoulder injury during the match and has been out of the spotlight since.

The team in question is Pretty Deady. WWE has released several vignettes featuring Pretty Deadly in recent weeks. The pair had established themselves as a prominent team within the NXT UK brand before they transitioned to the main roster. They made their SmackDown debut in May of this year and have faced the then tag-team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a losing effort.

Fastlane would be an ideal venue for Pretty Deadly to make their mark. While no set date for a return has been specified, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson could derail the Judgment Day's hopes of retaining the title at Fastlane.

The Judgment Day helped Dominik Mysterio regain the title on WWE NXT

Following his recent defeat in the NXT North American Title match at WWE NXT No Mercy, Dominik Mysterio was given the chance to reclaim the title during the main event of this week's NXT. This rematch saw him face off against Trick Williams. Dom-Dom, however, was not unaccompanied, as he had assistance from Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

Expand Tweet

Mysterio triumphed over Trick Williams with plenty of help from his fellow members of the Judgment Day group. In the final sequence, Dominik executed a frog splash manoeuvre after Williams was floored by a belt strike executed by Balor.

Williams was victorious in a prior encounter against Mysterio, during which the latter lacked the assistance of his teammates. This marked William's inaugural attempt at defending the championship.

Dominik was granted a rematch opportunity during the most recent episode of WWE RAW. Ripley told Dominik that winning this fight was critical, adding that failing to win the title would be unwanted, and Dominik would suffer consequences.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.