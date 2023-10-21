Rey Mysterio's ally to cost him United States Championship following SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility

Until now, Rey Mysterio has enjoyed a great run on SmackDown as the United States Champion. While Mysterio has gotten past some big names, at Crown Jewel 2023, The Luchador is expected to lock horns with Logan Paul. The YouTuber called out Mysterio last week after a victory over Dillon Danis.

Since Paul's call-out went viral, many in the WWE Universe have backed Rey Mysterio to win against the YouTuber-turned-wrestler. However, at Crown Jewel 2023, there is a chance Mysterio could lose his championship against Paul. People close to The Master of 619 could cost him the match.

The people in question are Santos Escobar and the rest of the Latino World Order. On SmackDown this week, Zelina Vega asked Rey Mysterio if he needed them to come out when the latter confronted Logan Paul. While the latter appreciated the help, he told his faction he would ride solo on this one.

After Mysterio uttered these words and left, the entire Latino World Order looked displeased and unhappy. Given Santos Escobar was also reported to turn heel, it won't be a surprise to see him or one of the LWO members turn heel and cost their leader at Crown Jewel 2023.

Rey Mysterio recently appreciated Logan Paul

From making YouTube videos to performing in WWE, Logan Paul has come a long way in his career. While his career in WWE was surrounded by a cloud of doubt in the beginning, over the years, he has proved he can hang in with some of the best wrestlers in the world.

Naturally, Paul's skills have earned him praise from some big names in the industry. Recently, Rey Mysterio broke character to praise the 28-year-old. As per the luchador, Mysterio has earned respect by putting on great performances.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, he said:

"I think the buzz was like, a little standoff-ish, a little cold. But I think, slowly, the more he was around, and the more we saw he was taking this to heart, then we started to give that respect," the 2023 WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Logan Paul. "That's how it is. We embrace, you know. People that walk in from another world into our sport, it happens in any sport I would believe. But he has gained the respect from all of us." [1:48:06 to 1:48:34]

Mysterio is not wrong about his assessment of Logan Paul. In a short period, the 28-year-old has picked up plenty and has faced big names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see what the YouTuber does against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023.

