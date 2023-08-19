Rey Mysterio's former rival to target 39-year-old star next? Predicting hint towards massive twist

Rey Mysterio may have won the United States Championship, but the trouble seems far from over. The WWE Hall of Famer could find himself on the opposite side of a close friend, courtesy of his former bitter rival.

The person who could cause problems for Rey Mysterio is none other than Karrion Kross. The Doom Walker could go after Rey’s close friend Santos Escobar. The potential feud could lead to Escobar betraying his mentor.

In the storyline, Kross seems to have a supernatural ability to take away something from his opponent. All those who’ve faced him since his return have become increasingly violent or are on the verge of snapping.

The former NXT Champion referenced this unusual ability of his during a promo on the April 21, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Kross namedropped his opponents, including Rey Mysterio, and said he took away something from them.

Since he was feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura then, he vowed to take away his honor. Nakamura turned heel just two months after ending his feud with Kross. The King of Strong Style confirmed his heel turn by taking out Seth Rollins two weeks ago on RAW. The two are rumored to collide for the world title at Payback 2023.

WWE teased Rey Mysterio’s next big feud on SmackDown this week

Mysterio and Santos Escobar were Grayson Waller’s guests on the Grayson Waller Effect this week on SmackDown. During the segment, the arrogant Aussie tried to sow the seeds of discord between Rey and Escobar.

Expand Tweet

Although Escobar insisted he won’t ever turn his back on his mentor, knowing WWE’s storytelling, the segment might’ve already foreshadowed his heel turn against the man who inadvertently took a huge opportunity away from him.

Mysterio will be in action against Grayson Waller next Friday on SmackDown. We’ll have to wait to see how the match turns out.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here