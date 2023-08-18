Rey Mysterio’s next challenger to be on SmackDown this week? Piecing together the clues so far! 

WWE legend Rey Mysterio is riding high on SmackDown since winning the United States Championship from Austin Theory. Mysterio's title victory came after his LWO teammate Santos Escobar was attacked by Theory, leaving him unfit to compete against the former US Champion.

This gave Mysterio the opportunity he needed, and the 48-year-old grabbed it with both hands. While Mysterio has been in a great mood since winning the title, it is time for him to be cautious, as the next potential challenger for his title will be on SmackDown this week.

The potential challenger in question is Grayson Waller. This week on SmackDown, Mysterio will make his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect. Given the fact that Waller has feuded with legends in the past, there is a chance he could turn his back on Mysterio during the talk show, leading to a title match between the two.

While this is merely speculation, it would be a decent angle to see, considering it will also benefit Grayson Waller. Since the Aussie has feuded with legends like John Cena and Edge over the last few weeks, in-ring experience against Rey Mysterio will only help him grow in his career.

Rey Mysterio's US Championship victory places him on an exclusive list

While Rey Mysterio's US title victory against a young and tough Austin Theory was a feat in itself, the 48-year-old luchador set another record with this win. Setting records isn't exactly new for Mysterio, however, as he has done the same many times in his career.

By defeating Theory to win the US Championship, Mysterio joined Goldberg in becoming the second person to hold a title in WCW in the 1990s and to have a championship reign in WWE in the 2020s. A tweet from Wrestling Stats & Info stated the following:

"Superstars who had a championship reign while on the WCW roster in the 1990s & who also had a championship reign while on the WWE roster in the 2020s (so far): - @Goldberg - @reymysterio Will any other WCW alum make the list this decade?"

This insane record speaks highly of Mysterio's longevity in the ring. Before becoming a massive name in WWE, the US Champion was a regular feature on the WCW roster.

While WCW promoted Mysterio in the cruiserweight division, Goldberg found himself in the main event scene. Regardless, both have had legendary careers.