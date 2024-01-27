Rhea Ripley to appear in Men's Royal Rumble and eliminate Damian Priest? Analyzing the possibility

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is currently holding the Women's World Championship and working on Monday Night RAW. Alongside being a champion, The Eradicator is part of The Judgment Day with Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh as the members.

However, Ripley's recent actions led to the potential belief that she might make an unexpected entry in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match to eliminate his fellow faction member Damian Priest.

For those unaware, despite being the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion and the Money in the Bank holder, Damian Priest has declared his entry in the 30-man over-the-top-rope contest. The Archer of Infamy's entry in the Rumble received mixed reactions from the WWE Universe. Many people believed that the Stamford-based company needed to focus more on his Money in the Bank cash-in rather than making him compete in the traditional Rumble match.

Amid this, fans noticed that Rhea Ripley had liked a fan's tweet stating that the Women's World Champion needs to make her entry in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and eliminate the Senor Money in the Bank. This led many to believe that Mami might be planning to replicate the same in this year's traditional Rumble match.

However, the chances of this potential scenario unfolding seem to be highly unlikely, considering that the Stamford-based company might not have immediate plans for the disbandment of The Judgment Day. Despite this, it will be interesting to witness what will happen when the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match takes place at the event.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley achieved a major milestone as Women's World Champion

Heading towards the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley achieved a remarkable milestone as the Women's World Champion. Mami surpassed 300 days as a champion. On April 1, 2023, The Eradicator won the Women's World Championship by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 Night One. Ripley got the title opportunity by securing a major win at last year's Women's Royal Rumble Match by entering the number one position.

Since then, The Judgment Day member has defended her title on various occasions and defeated the likes of Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, and others.

As of this writing, Becky Lynch is considered the potential WrestleMania 40 challenger for the Women's World Championship. This assumption arises due to the recent heated segment between the two stars on the previous episode of Monday Night RAW.

Additionally, the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match might include some progression for this rivalry if the Stamford-based company is planning a contest between them at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

