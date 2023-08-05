Rhea Ripley to attack 37-year-old WWE star out of frustration at SummerSlam? Exploring potential appearance

Rhea Ripley may not have a match at SummerSlam, but that doesn’t mean she cannot show up at the event. Mami just might take out a 37-year-old star out of sheer frustration at the Biggest Party of the Summer this Saturday.

The star is question is none other than Seth Rollins. It is possible Rhea Ripley could attack the World Heavyweight Champion out of frustration following a potential successful title defense against Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023.

The Visionary was assaulted by The Judgment Day two weeks ago on RAW. Rollins was tricked into signing the match contract by Balor inside the ring. He tried to take on the group all by himself but ended up being destroyed by the collective might of The Judgment Day.

Rollins isn’t the only superstar Rhea has attacked on RAW. Mami was responsible for injuring Kevin Owens, Raquel Rodriquez and Liv Morgan on the red brand. For those unaware, KO is dealing with a legitimate injury.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, on the other hand, were assaulted because they tried to talk down the Eradicator of the Judgment Day. Raquel had her knee crushed whereas Liv got her arm destroyed by the Women’s World Champion days before SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley meets her fans before SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley wasn’t announced for SummerSlam and that probably upset a lot of her fans. Mami, however, made sure to make up for that by doing press ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit.

Rhea and Dominik Mysterio took photos with fans as part of WWE's collaboration with C4 Energy. It is worth mentioning that not one of the three members of The Judgment Day have a match this Saturday in Detroit.

We’ll have to wait to see if Rhea will accompany Finn Balor for his match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

