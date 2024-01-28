Rhea Ripley to be attacked by another surprise entrant if she joins the Men's Royal Rumble Match? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley has been having a dominant run as the Women's World Champion on Monday Night RAW. From beating big names to leading The Judgment Day, Ripley has been the centre of attraction for the red brand. Many believe the Aussie is on course to become the greatest wrestler of all time.

While there is no doubt that Ripley is on her way to being an all-time great, she can further solidify this claim by participating in the upcoming men’s Royal Rumble match. Given her strength and performance in the ring, the Women's World Champion would also be able to eliminate a few superstars.

However, if she does that, then Ripley will have to be careful of a SmackDown Superstar who could attack her. The superstar in question is Randy Orton. In 2019, Orton delivered a vicious RKO to Nia Jax which has become part of WWE history.

Hence, at the upcoming Royal Rumble, it won't be surprising to see The Viper do the same once again. One major reason Orton could do something like that to Ripley is that when he returned to WWE, Orton was briefly involved in a rivalry against The Judgment Day.

WWE star mentions Rhea Ripley could have won the upcoming Royal Rumble had she participated

Due to how Rhea Ripley has dominated the women's division in WWE, many believe that the Aussie has no competition. Last year, Ripley crushed her competition at the Royal Rumble and won the event. This led to her beating Charlotte Flair for the World Title.

Recently, Gunther too acknowledged Mami's dominance in the ring. During an interview, the Intercontinental Champion was asked who was the favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble. The Austrian answered:

"Well, there is a bunch to choose right. I think, Rhea is not gonna be in there otherwise she is the best one so far... I think it's hard to predict with the women's... Because you don't know who is gonna show up. It's very unpredictable. It's really hard to say. I think there is a bunch of favorites, but it hard to pick one." [3:48 onwards]

You can check out what Gunther said about Rhea Ripley in the video below:

Being acknowledged by a workhorse like Gunther speaks volumes about the work done by Ripley. At WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see who Ripley faces and if she can retain her title.

Do you want Rhea Ripley to enter the Men's Royal Rumble matches? Shoot in the comment section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.