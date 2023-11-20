Rhea Ripley to begin the process of kicking 18-year veteran out of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley seemingly brought Drew McIntyre into The Judgment Day on WWE RAW last week. The duo were seen shaking hands after the Scottish Warrior cost Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Speaking of Damian Priest, the 18-year veteran could very well be on his way out of the faction he co-founded with Edge after WrestleMania 38. The Archer of Infamy could be the victim of nefarious plan by Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW this week.

Ideally, McIntyre’s entry into The Judgment Day could be the cause of Priest’s exit from the group. Ripley could begin to favor The Scottish Warrior, much to the annoyance of The Archer of Infamy. The angle can even potentially lead to a match for the Money in the Bank briefcase between McIntyre and Priest.

It is worth mentioning that Damian Priest has teased a face turn on multiple occasions in the past. The 41-year-old star first teased a face turn after his match for the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins on the WWE RAW following Night of Champions.

Rhea Ripley to officially welcome Drew McIntyre into The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Looking at the possibility

WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre will be on the final RAW before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 to explain his actions. For those who didn’t watch the show, McIntyre delivered a claymore to Jey Uso, and cost him and Cody Rhodes the tag team title match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The Scottish Warrior could be officially inducted into The Judgment Day by Rhea Ripley during the segment on RAW this week. This could lead to some sort of friction between Damian Priest and Ripley because of his issues with McIntyre in the past over the Money in the Bank briefcase.

It remains to be see how the segment will go down on RAW this week.

