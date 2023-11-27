Rhea Ripley to bring in surprise new Judgment Day member after Survivor Series? Exploring the chances

Unlike the male members of The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley was the only member of the heel faction who experienced success at Survivor Series: WarGames. In her match against Zoey Stark, Ripley asserted her dominance as usual, and retained the Women's World Championship.

However, the male members were defeated by Team Rhodes in the men's WarGames Match. Given the event is now over, and the heel faction is left in disappointment, the Aussie could bring in a surprise new member who could add strength to The Judgment Day.

The potential member in question is Odyssey Jones. Since being drafted to RAW, WWE has failed to book Jones on television. However, by adding him to The Judgment Day, the Stamford-based promotion could introduce Jones to the WWE Universe in a perfect manner.

While the angle is speculative, it makes sense because Odyssey Jones' addition to The Judgment Day would complete the faction's need of having a big man. It would also make the stable more dominant, which is a dangerous prospect for their rivals on RAW. It will be interesting to see if WWE chooses to go this way.

Rhea Ripley was thankful for RAW Superstar on Thanksgiving

Ever since Dominik Mysterio turned his back on Rey Mysterio and joined The Judgment Day, he has experienced plenty of success in WWE. From being a massive heel to winning his first singles title, the 26-year-old's career has experienced a massive rise in the last few months.

However, keeping aside all the success he has achieved, the one significant thing Dominik Mysterio has built is his relationship with Rhea Ripley. Dominik and Ripley are one of the most loved on-screen couples in WWE, and fans simply can't get enough of the two.

Recently on Thanksgiving, Rhea Ripley wrote a tweet in which she mentioned she was thankful for Dominik Mysterio. Further, the Women's World Champion went on to wish the Mysterio family a Happy Thanksgiving, and wrote about the great memories. She wrote:

"Thankful for @DomMysterio35 What are you thankful for? Happy Thanksgiving to the Mysterio Family. Great memories!"

You can check out what Rhea Ripley wrote in the tweet below:

Tweets and moments like these have helped Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio increase their popularity among fans. In the coming months on RAW, it will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion books these two. It will also be interesting to observe if the loss at Survivor Series impacts their relationship at all.

