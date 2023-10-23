Rhea Ripley to cause massive title change on WWE RAW this week? Exploring the chances

Rhea Ripley is no stranger to causing an upset during title matches on WWE RAW. The Eradicator helped Finn Balor and Damian Priest win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Payback 2023. She might cause yet another massive title change on the red brand this week.

The October 23rd episode of WWE RAW will see Becky Lynch defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Indi Hartwell. It is possible that Ripley could show up during the match to cause a distraction for Lynch, and allow Hartwell to win the title.

The chances of Mami costing The Man her title, however, are slim. The pair teased a showdown against each other, after Becky Lynch bumped into Rhea Ripley last Monday on RAW. They can potentially clash at Survivor Series in a Champion vs. Champion match, if both manage to retain their titles till November 25.

Ripley will defend her Women’s World Championship next in a fatal Five-Way Match against Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez at Crown Jewel 2023. Becky Lynch, on the other hand, is set to put her NXT Women’s Championship on the line against Lyra Valkyria at Halloween Havoc this Tuesday.

Does Rhea Ripley have a match on WWE RAW this week?

Rhea Ripley isn’t scheduled to wrestle a match on RAW this week. The Eradicator will join rest of The Judgment Day to kick off the show, just a week after Damian Priest and Finn Balor reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

The Archer of Infamy will take on Main Event Jey during the show as well. The match comes three days after Uso invaded SmackDown to attack his brother Jimmy for costing him and Rhodes the tag team titles on RAW.

