Rhea Ripley to confront 34-year-old star on WWE SmackDown and tease an epic WrestleMania match? Explaining the chances

The target on Rhea Ripley's back has grown since becoming the Women's World Champion last year, whether they may be from WWE SmackDown or RAW. The Eradicator already has some competitors en route to Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania, but she could target another star this Friday.

The Judgment Day is part of the Monday Night RAW roster, but that doesn't prevent them from appearing on different brands as well. This week, Dominik Mysterio will venture to WWE SmackDown to battle Kevin Owens in the qualifying match for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. It's possible that Dom won't be coming alone as Rhea Ripley could accompany him.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, The Eradicator may come face-to-face with Bianca Belair. The latter still doesn't have rivalry set for WrestleMania, though she will compete at the Women's Chamber match at the upcoming premium live event. However, it looks like the chances of a confrontation are slim due to the recent activities of The Judgment Day.

It should be noted that while the group hasn't broken up yet, there have been fewer interactions between Rhea and the faction over the last few weeks on RAW. Ahead of the Elimination Chamber, Ripley was attacked several times by her challenger, Nia Jax. Still, nobody from her stable came out to rescue her.

Meanwhile, the rest of the group has been occupied with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and the ongoing frustrations with R-Truth, who believes he is part of the faction. From the looks of it, the company could be planning to break them.

Expand Tweet

While it's still possible to see Ripley be on Dominik's side at SmackDown, it's unlikely that she will call out and add more possible rivalries. At the moment, not only does she have to worry about Jax, but also Becky Lynch.

What is another likely reason Rhea Ripley has distanced herself from The Judgment Day?

Rhea Ripley got physical with Nia Jax this week on RAW

The Eradicator's alliance with The Judgment Day has surely elevated her character as a superstar and champion. When with the group, she would also engage in their rivalry and even get physical with male superstars. However, Mami believes that turned out to be a problem for women's division.

During an interview with The West Sport, Rhea Ripley stated she was worried that while she was doing memorable moments with men, the women's division suffered as they weren't getting proper storylines.

With this in mind, it's possible that the Stamford-based promotion heard her problems and decided to distance Rhea from the group for now so she could focus on her Road to WrestleMania.

Will Rhea Ripley's absences with The Judgment Day cause the group to break up?

Although The Eradicator and her group haven't been together for a while, this won't be enough for them to break up.

Damian Priest previously stated that the group could function well even with one missing member, as they are all leaders in their own right. Ripley also shared that it's normal for families to fight and only see the group bringing out the best from one another.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley's relationship with The Judgment Day would continue to remain strong in the coming weeks.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE