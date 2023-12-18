Rhea Ripley to destroy 31-year-old star who stepped up to her on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility 

Rhea Ripley is arguably the most dominant female superstar in WWE history. While the likes of Chyna, Asuka, and Beth Phoenix have all been on top at various points, few have had control over the company that The Ripper has.

The Eradicator leads the Judgment Day, has been an incredibly impressive and dominant Women's World Champion, and leaves bodies piled up. Her most recent victim was Maxxine Dupri of The Alpha Academy. The two competed on WWE RAW, and Ripley made short work of the rookie.

Interestingly, the post-match angle saw Rhea have a staredown with Ivy Nile, Maxxine's friend and recent tag team partner. This appears to be inevitably leading to a match between the two. If the bout does happen, however, it could end poorly for the former Pitbull of NXT.

Ivy is a phenomenal performer. The 31-year-old star has been with Diamond Mine since her start in WWE. She regularly trains with the electrifying Creed Brothers and likely gets aid from Chad Gable and The Alpha Academy. Unfortunately, that is unlikely to be enough for Nile.

Rhea has been unbeatable since becoming champion. If the two clash or even go face-to-face on RAW this week, Ivy will likely be dropped by The Ripper. While Ivy could, in theory, sneak around and get the Dragon Sleeper locked in, the odds are not in her favor. She'll likely become just another victim of Ripley.

Ivy Nile is part of WWE's expanding women's tag team scene

As noted, Ivy Nile has a friend in Maxxine Dupri. While the two initially had a brief issue during The Pitbull's first night on WWE Monday Night RAW, they have seemingly formed quite a bond. In fact, they're regularly seen together backstage.

Not only that but Ivy and Maxxine have been teaming up. They are yet another duo in what appears to be an honest attempt by WWE management to make the scene far more impressive and engaging than it has been in years.

Monday Night RAW has several teams of varying experience. Maxxine and Ivy are joined by the reigning champions Chelsea Green & Piper Niven, Tegan Nox & Natalya, The Way, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, and the duo of Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

SmackDown has a few teams too. The Kabuki Warriors have reunited, plus Bayley and IYO SKY occasionally team up. Zelina Vega and Michin recently formed an alliance. Lastly, The Unholy Union is still waiting to take over World Wrestling Entertainment.

These teams, combined with several that formed on NXT, show a clear pattern of growth for what was an empty and deflated scene. Hopefully, Triple H and the promotion keep strengthening tag team wrestling across the board.