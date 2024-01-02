Rhea Ripley to ditch The Judgment Day to team with 8-time WWE Champion? Exploring the chances

Rhea Ripley has proven to be an absolutely vital member of The Judgment Day. She handles business, ensures peace among the members, and even forms partnerships with other stars. However, with a recent development in the Stamford-based promotion, her attention may be turned elsewhere.

On WWE RAW Day 1, The Rock made a surprise return and got physical with Jinder Mahal. The part that got fans talking the most was that, at the end of his segment, he put Roman Reigns on notice by saying he was interested in sitting at The Head of the Table. Interestingly, Rhea Ripley is also one of the stars connected with The Tribal Chief due to her previous partnership with The Bloodline.

In October last year, Rhea clashed paths with Paul Heyman after she disrespected The Bloodline by hanging out in their locker room and said that she should be the one to be acknowledged. She then offered an alliance, which Heyman agreed to later on. Despite this, the groups haven't interacted much since. While Ripley is not seen much with The Bloodline, she was recently spotted with Dwayne Johnson.

Rhea was spotted with The Rock backstage after his RAW Day 1 return. The latter was even carrying her Women's World Championship. Although it may look like they have a good relationship, Ripley may be staying close to relay information to The Bloodline.

Rhea Ripley may potentially have her program heading into WrestleMania already planned, leaving her room to be involved in a potential Rock and Roman Reigns angle for the next couple months. Ripley is currently feuding with Ivy Nile, but there's a belief she might face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, especially after they faced off before.

However, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is a long-awaited feud, and it will most likely only consist of people in the Anoa'i family. With this in mind, it is unlikely that other stars will be inserted into the possible feud.

Is Rhea Ripley interested in joining The Bloodline?

Rhea Ripley was also in action on WWE RAW Day 1

The Eradicator has found tremendous success due to her alliance with The Judgment Day. Despite this, she has expressed that if she wasn't part of the heel faction she would have considered teaming with The Bloodline.

While talking with Gery Roif, Rhea Ripley revealed that she only wants the best, which is why she's part of The Judgment Day. However, she might have also tried joining The Bloodline if she hadn't been part of the group.

How did Roman Reigns react after The Rock called him out?

The Rock's statement on RAW was the first time he acknowledged Roman on television, leading to an increased possibility that the two men could finally face each other this year. Interestingly, Reigns had a simple reaction to his cousin's statements by posting a laughing emoji.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Rhea Ripley will do this year after a dominant 2023.

