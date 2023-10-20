Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio to break major rule and attack 40-year-old star on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are both champions, and they are drafted to WWE RAW. As a result, they do not have the right to appear on SmackDown.

On the other hand, Damian Priest and Finn Balor have the right to appear on both brands, considering they are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. They are allowed to represent the title on the red and blue show and accept challenges from either brand’s tag teams.

The Archer of Infamy and The Prince recaptured the Tag Team Titles from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on this week’s RAW, with a little help from Jimmy Uso’s interference. To show their gratitude, Ripley and Dom Dom can join Priest and Balor on SmackDown to help Jimmy Uso against LA Knight.

Jimmy Uso has set sail to prove his allegiance to Roman Reigns and show that he is an integral part of The Bloodline. As a result, Jimmy will try to take down LA Knight after WWE’s top babyface confronted The Tribal Chief during the season premiere of SmackDown. To help Jimmy, The Judgment Day can make themselves an ally to The Bloodline and ambush LA Knight and John Cena if required.

If Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio appear on SmackDown, they will be potentially breaking a major rule in WWE. However, lately, the lines between the RAW and SmackDown roster have become blurred, with superstars appearing on either brand from time to time.

On the other hand, Nick Aldis already does not like Dominik Mysterio for interfering in his segment. If Mysterio breaks this rule again, SmackDown’s new General Manager can slam him with serious consequences.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title at Crown Jewel 2023

Rhea Ripley is not quite a fighting champion. However, there are a few female superstars on the roster who have their eyes on the gold.

Raquel Rodriguez had already revealed her desire to take down The Eradicator. On the other hand, Nia Jax returned to ambush the Women’s World Champion and put her on notice.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to put her Women's World Championship on the line against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler in a Fatal-5 Way Match at Crown Jewel 2023.

