Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio not on the same page heading into Royal Rumble? Exploring potential disagreement

We are just a few days away from WWE's next marquee premium live event - Royal Rumble 2024, which is set to commence on January 27, 2024. Heading into the show, The Judgment Day seems to be in dominant form. As far as participation is concerned, Damian Priest has already declared his entry for the Men's Rumble match.

Recently, a video was released by the company where Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were evidently not seen on the same page. Besides The Judgment Day, the video featured names like CM Punk, Bayley & more, where they discussed the number in which they wanted to arrive in their respective Royal Rumble matches.

While Dominik Mysterio wanted to enter the match at number 30, Rhea Ripley wanted to enter the bout at number one because she had already proved herself once after entering in that number.

It seems that their entry numbers could prove to be a sign of disagreement between the duo. While Dom may want to take the easy route and enter number 30, Ripley could use herself as an example and want Dom Dom to prove himself. Whether this causes a rift between the two RAW stars remains to be seen.

CM Punk remains the favorite to win Royal Rumble 2024

After almost a decade, CM Punk is gearing up to contest his first WWE television match at the upcoming marquee Premium Live event of the company. The Best in the World last wrestled on television at the 2014 traditional Rumble match, where he entered in first place.

However, he quit the company shortly after the event and was not seen in the promotion until November 2023, when he emerged during the last few minutes of the Survivor Series event. The star has since gone on to enter himself in the Royal Rumble and is considered a favorite by many.

Punk is reportedly set to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship, and winning the Rumble would increase his chances of facing The Visionary.

It remains to be seen who will walk out of Royal Rumble 2024 with their hands raised.

