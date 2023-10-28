Rhea Ripley to double-cross male WWE star at Crown Jewel 2023? Piecing together all the hints so far

Rhea Ripley may have her own business to handle at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, but that doesn’t mean the Eradicator can’t show up unannounced during another match at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

It is possible that Ripley could double-cross Solo Sikoa during his match with John Cena at Crown Jewel next Saturday. WWE has teased a potential physical confrontation between Mami and the Enforcer on multiple occasions in the past.

Ideally, WWE would play out the storyline between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline, at least until Survivor Series, to put Ripley and Sikoa inside the same ring. The two factions are presumably working together, but their purported alliance is bound to come to an end.

The Eradicator has already made it clear to Paul Heyman that The Judgment Day won’t hesitate to put The Bloodline away if the Wiseman fails to convince Roman Reigns that an unholy union between the RAW and SmackDown factions is best for business.

Who is Rhea Ripley facing at WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women’s World Championship in a fatal five-way match against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark at Crown Jewel 2023. The five women have been at war with each other since Jax made her surprise return to WWE in September.

This isn’t the only women’s title match announced for the show. Bianca Belair announced on SmackDown this week she’ll challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Expand Tweet

The E.S.T returned to the blue brand last Friday to help Charlotte Flair fend off Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY). Belair will take on the Role Model on the go-home edition of SmackDown for Crown Jewel.

Fans can check out the updated card for the Saudi PLE here.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.