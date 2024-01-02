Rhea Ripley to extend insane 8-month streak on WWE RAW: Day 1? Crunching the numbers

On RAW, Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant women's champions in modern-day wrestling history. Since winning the title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, Ripley has defended her championship against every woman that has challenged her. In doing so, she has also broken many records.

At RAW Day 1 on January 1, 2024, the Aussie will once again defend her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile. While Nile brings a new challenge to Ripley, the WWE Universe expects the latter to win this match. If The Eradicator does beat the former NXT star, she will also extend an insane streak she has been building for the last eight months.

The insane streak in question is Rhea Ripley's number of title defenses since winning it at WrestleMania 39. Until now, Ripley has defended her belt on 37 occasions. If she manages to beat Ivy Nile, her total number of title defenses will go up to 38, which is an insane number, given she won the title in April 2023.

Another impressive record Ripley holds is that she hasn't lost a match since June 4, 2022. The last woman to defeat Mami was Liv Morgan. Since then, The Judgment Day member has only seen victory, and such dominance in professional wrestling is rare.

WWE veteran says Rhea Ripley is special

Rhea Ripley's work in the company has earned her praise from fans and colleagues.

Many involved in wrestling believe the Aussie star has what it takes to become one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time. One man who believes the same is former SmackDown GM Teddy Long.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long spoke about what makes Ripley special. The former SmackDown GM mentioned that Ripley's ability to wrestle and entertain fans is what makes her stand out from other superstars.

"That's right, Rhea Ripley, brother. It's like I said, we was [sic] talking several weeks ago. Some people have the ability to just wrestle. Then there are others who have the ability to wrestle and entertain, and Ripley has that. She has all that going for her, and so she has certainly done an outstanding job, and she is going to be real big," said Long. [From 05:04 - 05:26]

Such words from a WWE Veteran speak plenty about Rhea Ripley's work over the last few months. Given the push she is receiving, it will be interesting to see what she achieves in the future.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.