Rhea Ripley to face her biggest challenge yet in 2024 before WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley is widely expected to retain her title till WrestleMania 2024. The Eradicator won the championship from Charlotte Flair in an incredible match at WrestleMania 39. She has since retained the title against Natalya, Zelina Vega, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark.

It is possible that Ripley could face her biggest challenge on the road to WrestleMania 40. Mami could be challenged by either Asuka or Kairi Sane if one of these women ends up winning the Women’s Royal Rumble on January 27, 2024.

While Rhea Ripley has a storied history with Asuka, Mami hasn’t faced Kairi Sane in singles competition thus far in her career. The Nightmare famously defeated The Empress of Tomorrow at WrestleMania 37 for the RAW Women’s Championship.

It is worth mentioning that the both Kairi Sane and Asuka joined Damage CTRL on the November 10, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Kairi joined the faction on IYO SKY’s invitation. Asuka, on the other hand, turned heel by attacking Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in their six-woman tag team main event.

When is Rhea Ripley’s next title defense?

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women’s World Championship against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series 2023. Stark earned the opportunity to face Mami for her title by winning the battle royal on the November 6th episode of RAW.

She had previously failed to dethrone Mami for her title in their Fatal Five-Way Match at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The match also featured Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler in front of a jam-packed Mohammed Abdu Arena.

WWE has so far announced only three matches for Survivor Series 2023. The updated card is expected to be revealed on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. Sportskeeda will have the updated match card as soon as it is announced.

