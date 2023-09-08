Rhea Ripley to face injured fan favorite at WWE WrestleMania 40 instead of Becky Lynch? Exploring potential swerve

WWE WrestleMania 40 may seem far away, but The Biggest Show of Them All is actually will be here before we know it. Most believe January marks the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania, meaning fans are just a few months away from the most exciting weeks in wrestling.

One match that many fans believe will happen at The Show of Shows is Rhea Ripley defending her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. Rhea is the most pushed female star currently, but Becky is arguably the biggest female superstar in WWE history.

While fans seem all but certain that the big bout will take place, the company could pull a massive swerve. Becky and Rhea could clash before the big show or even in the summer. If that's the case, there is another perfect option to step up to The Nightmare: Liv Morgan.

The Miracle Kid is currently out with an injury that was caused by Rhea Ripley. Beyond that, the two have a long history together. The pair were a tag team last year, but Ripley turned heel, which ultimately led her to join The Judgment Day.

From there, Liv and Rhea were the first and final two women in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Their chemistry is obvious, and they have a lot of history, which makes a WrestleMania bout very intriguing.

Rhea Ripley has a big-time bout set for WWE RAW

While it is easy for fans to look ahead to WrestleMania season, Rhea Ripley has a major bout scheduled for WWE Monday Night RAW. She will go one-on-one with the powerful Raquel Rodriguez.

The bout between the two powerhouse female superstars is a rematch from when the pair last squared off. The two imposing stars went to war at the Payback Premium Live Event in an extremely competitive back-and-forth fight.

Raquel surprisingly had the upper hand, but as usual, The Judgment Day reigned supreme. Dominik Mysterio interrupted the bout and distracted Big Mami Cool long enough for The Eradicator to take advantage and win.

This time around, Dominik Mysterio is barred from ringside. However, Damian Priest and Finn Balor could technically still interfere. All in all, it looks like Rhea vs. Raquel on RAW will be a straight-up bout to determine who is truly better.

While Rhea could walk into WrestleMania still the Women's World Champion, a bout with Becky or even Liv may not be in the cards at all. Much of the future rides on the outcome of the upcoming RAW match.

