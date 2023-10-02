Rhea Ripley to finally allow former champion to join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Analyzing the possibility

As a part of The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley is very protective of the faction. It appears that she is not yet prepared to fully embrace the inclusion of former NXT Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh within the group.

McDonagh has been striving to gain the trust of The Judgment Day. He assisted Finn Balor and Damian Priest in capturing WWE's Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Payback and also gifted a customized Money in the Bank briefcase to Priest.

If all goes according to plan, the forthcoming edition of RAW may witness McDonagh transition into a permanent member of The Judgment Day. While there has been no confirmed leader of the faction, Rhea Ripley appears to have the last say if JD McDonagh will join them. Ripley might finally allow the Irish star to join the faction on WWE Raw this week.

For the past couple of weeks, the faction has been embroiled in a conflict with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. It looks like WWE will book a match between Judgment Day and the four aforementioned names. If a match between them takes place at the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event, the faction would be short one member.

To even the odds, Ripley may be obliged to allow McDonagh to be officially recruited to the faction. Ripley confessed to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling that she had trust issues with McDonagh's desire to join the group:

"JD is Finn's friend. I've known him for a while too just from NXT UK. But The Judgment Day, we're such a close family, we all have each other's backs, and we all look out for each other. I just don't know exactly where he lies with all of that just yet. I don't fully trust him. I don't fully like him." [6:14 – 6:44]

Let's wait to see what the future holds for McDonagh. If he is allowed to join the faction this week, we will get all the answers on Monday Night RAW.

The Judgment Day reacts to Dominik Mysterio losing his title

Dominik Mysterio has lost the NXT North American Championship months after capturing his first singles title in WWE. Mysterio was dethroned by Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy.

The Judgment Day members aren't happy that Mysterio lost the title. Rhea Ripley has shown signs of discontent, as seen in the tweet below.

Dominik had his back against the wall, and it was evident that he needed Ripley's assistance at No Mercy. However, due to Ripley’s ongoing absence, he faltered at the crucial moment.

Damian Priest also uploaded a gif of himself to express his dissatisfaction with the outcome of the match.

The title switch also caught fans by surprise. It will be interesting to see how Dom Dom handles the situation; he is the only member of the faction who lacks a title. As a result, he'll also have to respond to Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.