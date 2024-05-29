Rhea Ripley to find unlikely ally in 31-year-old WWE star? Potential swerve after Dominik Mysterio's recent actions explored

Rhea Ripley's absence on Monday Night RAW might cost her terribly. Since relinquishing the Women's World Championship due to an injury, Ripley is yet to appear on WWE programming. However, given how things are functioning in her absence, she might lose more than just her title.

At WWE King and Queen of the Ring and later on RAW, Dominik Mysterio was seen helping Liv Morgan unintentionally. On the red brand, Morgan even kissed the young Mysterio. This act is something Ripley wouldn't tolerate, and to teach Dom Dom a lesson, she could approach Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.

Sikoa is the leader of what seems to be the new Bloodline. And given how The Judgment Day has functioned in Rhea Ripley's absence, it would be wise for her to seek an alliance with Sikoa, who could help her teach a lesson to Dominik while Ripley deals with Liv Morgan.

Last year, The Bloodline and The Judgment Day came close to working with each other, but nothing materialized on the big stage. However, things could change this time around and Ripley could potentially form one of the strongest alliances in WWE's history.

Liv Morgan recently broke character and discussed her bond with Rhea Ripley

While Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley's feud will only continue when the Aussie returns to RAW, it's worth noting that in 2022 the duo were a tag team. Together they formed Liv 4 Brutality and also won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Recently, in a video released by WWE, Liv Morgan broke character and discussed this iconic partnership she had with The Eradicator back in the day. Morgan mentioned that she shared a very special bond with Ripley, but regaining character she added that she didn't have the same bond anymore.

"In those days, I really, really, really enjoyed my partnership with Rhea. I think it was unique and special and we knew each other very, very, very, very well, and we just had a special bond that was between her and I, that is no more."

You can check out what Liv Morgan said about Ripley in the video below:

Given how Ripley relinquished the title, one can only imagine that she will make quite the comeback in WWE. Until then, it will be interesting to see who challenges Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW.

