Rhea Ripley to be forced to do the unthinkable by Adam Pearce as punishment for her actions? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley created chaos on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, emanating from Forest National in Brussels, Belgium. She interrupted the contract-signing segment between IYO Sky and Bianca Belair and launched an assault on both the champion and challenger.

She forcibly signed the WrestleMania contract, despite her name not being on it. Adam Pearce and The Eradicator had a verbal confrontation backstage where she demanded to be in the Women's World Championship match. The General Manager finally walked off after the former champion let go of the contract, and the segment ended with another brawl between Bianca Belair, IYO Sky, and Rhea Ripley.

Considering the type of chaos Rhea Ripley is causing, Adam Pearce might be forced to make a harsh decision about her. He can grant The Eradicator the rematch at WrestleMania provided she faces the entire RAW women's roster barring Sky and Belair in a gauntlet match. If she wins, Pearce could add her to the Women's World Championship match at The Show of Shows.

With the rematch clause no longer active, Ripley might have no other option than to run the gauntlet to get another shot at the title.

WWE veteran criticizes fans following Rhea Ripley's appearance on RAW

It so happens that The Eradicator is extremely popular with the fans. The WWE Universe cheers quite loudly every time she is in the arena even if she doesn't do a lot.

Former head writer Vince Russo took objection to this and blasted the WWE Universe for cheering for Mami despite how the segment turned out to be.

"You know, Chris, again; it's like we just keep going back to the same thing. Rhea Ripley never has to do anything and she's gonna go out there and they're going to pop for her and they're going to go crazy for it, you know, so it doesn't matter."

It remains to be seen whether Mami can successfully get herself the rematch after throwing a massive tantrum on Monday Night RAW. If she doesn't, it's doubtful she will let the championship match at WrestleMania run without interference.

