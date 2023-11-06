Rhea Ripley to form a Women's Judgment Day for Survivor Series: WarGames? Exploring potential members

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. She will now have her eyes on the upcoming premium live event, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Last year, WWE changed the theme of Survivor Series and went for the WarGames format. This means two types of WarGames matches could take place at this year's event, one for the men and one for the women. Many top competitors could compete in this match, including Ripley.

If Rhea Ripley is added to the multi-woman contest, she could be the captain of her team. However, who will join her squad for the high-profile showdown? Most women are at odds with The Eradicator and The Judgment Day. But a few female competitors could form a brief alliance with Ripley for WWE Survivor Series.

Xia Li returned a few weeks ago and made it clear that she wants to make a name for herself. Teaming up with Rhea Ripley could make her a prominent star in the promotion. The Eradicator could also onboard two other champions in the form of Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. The Women's Tag Team Champions have not had significant issues with Ripley and could join her for WarGames.

The final two members could be anyone between Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler. While they are The Eradicator's rivals, they could join her for WWE Survivor Series if promised a title shot.

WWE Hall of Famer is a huge fan of Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has always been a promising talent in WWE. However, since her addition to The Judgment Day, she has scaled new heights. She is the top female competitor on RAW and the face of the brand.

Expand Tweet

Ripley portrays a heel character on television. Still, many fans and fellow pro wrestlers admire The Judgment Day member. In an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Torrie Wilson claimed that she loved The Eradicator and wouldn't mind losing to her.

“You know what? It’s gonna take one move. One little bit*h slap to my face, and I’ll be down. I know you got me beat, but you know what? I’m so obsessed with you. I’ll let you pin me. I’ll let you kick my a** for free. Okay, that’s my promo on you. That’s a horrible promo, but I love her so much.”

It will be interesting to see if Wilson and Ripley share the screen in the near future.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here