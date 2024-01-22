Rhea Ripley to formulate a mega plan to help 22-year veteran win the women's Royal Rumble match? Potential twist explored

Rhea Ripley has her hands full with the women's division, going after her title one by one every week.

Last week on RAW, The Eradicator was confronted by Becky Lynch. The Man cited her focus on winning gold again, proclaiming how she thought Ripley was better than her and needed to prove herself wrong. The two women have come a long way in their careers and are considered the faces of the women's division.

The encounter came after nearly a year when a potential feud was teased between them on RAW. Their path never collided in the ring on the main roster, making their rivalry more intense. During their exchange, Lynch announced her entry into the women's Royal Rumble match and her desire to go to WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley responded that she looked forward to it.

There have been multiple challengers for the Women's World Championship, but none have been anywhere close to victory. With The Eradicator's reply on RAW, she might have a trick or two up her sleeve, including assisting Becky Lynch to win the Royal Rumble match. Both are hell-bent on being at the top of their game, and an opponent like The Man would take Ripley further into already impressive WWE accolades.

The WWE Universe has never seen Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch face each other on the main roster. However, they did face each other on NXT in 2019, when the then RAW Women's Champion called out Shayna Baszler but was instead met by an ambitious Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley has another target on her back

Being a champion is never an easy feat, with WWE stars always looking out for a vulnerable chance to shoot their shot.

On the most recent edition of SmackDown, Bayley was ringside for the women's tag team match. She called out Rhea Ripley and referred to herself as the 'Mami Slayer.' The Role Model has seemingly been on rocky ground with Damage CTRL for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. And it was costing her team on a few occasions.

At this stage, with the Premium Live Event around the corner, all WWE Champions are getting a shout-out, with everyone claiming to take their titles away.

