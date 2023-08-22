Rhea Ripley to be involved in big multi-person match set up after WWE RAW went off the air? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley had an eventful night on WWE Monday Night RAW. She continued to deal with the ongoing drama within The Judgment Day, which includes her clear disdain for the Irish star JD McDonagh.

Beyond that, she faced Candice LeRae in a one-on-one match. The bout was short, and Ripley dominated, but Candice looked impressive despite a relatively quick defeat. From there, Rhea had issues with Raquel Rodriguez and even more Judgment Day turmoil.

WWE released an interesting video once RAW went off the air that mentioned Rhea, although she wasn't directly involved. Instead, it featured the Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. Interestingly, it may have set up a major match for all three women in the near future.

Expand Tweet

Niven and Green were walking backstage until they stumbled upon Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Raquel Rodriguez. The three friends were immediately mocked for their struggles with Rhea. While Chelsea ran her mouth, Piper walked away in annoyance, which led Green to run away before she got herself into more trouble.

Given that Indi, Candice, and Raquel have all been firmly established as rivals for Rhea, there's a chance that this interaction could be setting up a six-woman tag team match for next week's episode of WWE RAW. Rhea teaming up with Piper and Chelsea would be unique. Plus, this interaction could mean that LeRae and Hartwell may now shift their sights onto tag team gold.

Rhea Ripley's match at WWE Payback was confirmed during RAW

As noted, Rhea dominated the talented Candice LeRae in relatively short order on WWE RAW. After proving her dominance over LeRae and Indi Hartwell, she thought her fighting was over, but she was in for a surprise.

Raquel Rodriguez walked out to ringside using a crutch. Suddenly, she threw it at Rhea and nailed The Eradicator with a massive boot. From there, she beat Ripley down as payback for the damage the Australian caused.

Then Raquel grabbed a microphone and made a big-time announcement. Doctors medically cleared her to compete. Not only that, but she will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Payback.

Expand Tweet

The two aren't strangers to each other. Beyond their recent storyline, Rhea and Raquel were once close friends and remain so off-screen. On-screen, however, the two are bitter rivals with a great feud on NXT. What will happen when the two powerful women clash at WWE Payback? For now, only time will tell.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot