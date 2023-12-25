Rhea Ripley to lose her title to unexpected name due to Dominik Mysterio's betrayal? Exploring the possibility 

One of the most vital members of The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley, has had a dominant run as Women's World Champion on WWE RAW. However, The Eradicator may lose her title to a surprising name shortly.

The superstar in question is none other than Ivy Nile. As fans may know, Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend her title against the former NXT star on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. However, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day may drop the title to her rival due to Dominik Mysterio's betrayal.

While it was rumored earlier that the creative team planned to push Dominik as a singles star, nothing came of it. However, things may finally change in the new year.

As you may know, "Dirty" Dom lost his NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline 2023. Following his title loss at the event, a frustrated and angry Dominik Mysterio lashed out at Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day members for not being in his corner for the high-profile clash.

Given how things unfolded, Dominik could take offense to Ripley not being there for him and hit back at her by costing her the Women's World Title on WWE RAW. The former NXT North American Champion could betray The Eradicator, much to the shock of WWE fans.

Rhea Ripley's take on her bond with The Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's relationship has been one of the hottest acts on WWE RAW for several months now. The duo's character work has earned massive praise from fans and critics alike.

In an earlier interview with Sporting News Australia, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day reflected on her bond with "Dirty" Dom. Ripley also revealed that Dominik was not allowed to leave her because she needed him as much as he needed her.

“I say to Dom all the time that he’s not allowed to leave me [laughs]. He’s not allowed to leave me because I need him, and I feel like he needs me, too. Like you said, at the start, it seemed so weird. Putting our names next to each other. It just didn’t seem right, especially because we didn’t really know each other. But I think our similar ages have really helped in this situation as well. He’s only six months younger than me, I think, so that has definitely helped. We are on that same sort of level. It just clicks," she said.

Should Dominik Mysterio betray Rhea Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

