Rhea Ripley to lose her Women's World title at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025? Chances explored 

Rhea Ripley began the year on a fantastic note as she captured the Women's World Championship on RAW's premiere on Netflix. However, the question now is, who will face Ripley for her title? While Charlotte Flair is a favorite after today's episode of RAW, there is a chance Ripley could lose her title to someone else.

At Elimination Chamber, the Aussie superstar could be booked to face IYO Sky. On today's episode of Monday Night RAW, Sky was involved in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying match against Liv Morgan. While Sky held her own, an interference from Ripley cost her the match.

This scenario could lead to Adam Pearce booking a match between Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky for the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber. Sky, then, could use this opportunity to turn heel and win the title from Ripley in typical heel fashion.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Post this potential victory, Charlotte Flair could choose to face IYO Sky at WrestleMania 41. While the above-mentioned scenario is speculative, it could take place given how things ended for Sky on RAW's recent episode. It won't be surprising to see the Japanese superstar embrace her dark side.

WWE veteran says Charlotte Flair won't pick Rhea Ripley for WrestleMania 41

After tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, there is a lot of buzz around a potential bout between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 41. However, as per a wrestling veteran, Flair won't end up picking Ripley as her opponent.

The wrestling veteran who said this is Tommy Dreamer. During an episode of Busted Open, Dreamer said he believes the 14-time World Champion will pick Tiffany Stratton as her opponent for WrestleMania 41. The hardcore wrestling specialist said:

"I think they would go with her [Charlotte Flair] and [Tiffany] Stratton because of what I saw with Rhea Ripley tonight with all the other stuff that was happening... My spidey sense is tingling, and I think something's going to happen with Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton," Dreamer said. (From 22:20 to 22:44)

You can check out what Tommy Dreamer said about Charlotte Flair picking her opponent below:

While there is a chance Charlotte Flair picks Tiffany Stratton, it would make sense for the former to pick Rhea Ripley. After all, Flair and Ripley share plenty of history. At WrestleMania 36, Flair beat Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship. However, Ripley got her revenge years later when she beat Flair at WrestleMania 39.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback