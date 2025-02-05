Rhea Ripley to lose her Women’s World Title after WWE star turns heel at WrestleMania 41? Potential character change analyzed

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is currently in her second run as the Women’s World Champion. She will be heading into her second consecutive WrestleMania as the world titleholder. However, while she emerged victorious last time, Mami could lose her title this year if Charlotte Flair turned heel.

The Queen was away from the company since December 2023 and made a grand return at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Causing a big upset against Nia Jax, the 14-time Women’s World Champion won the second Rumble of her career. Following the big win, Flair showed up at this week’s episode of RAW to speak to the fans.

Although Charlotte Flair was excited to speak to the WWE Universe and address her victory, almost the entire arena booed at her. Moreover, while The Queen told fans that she missed them and missed being in the ring, she was still met with their disapproval.

This was not appreciated by the 38-year-old, who ended up saying that she didn’t care about the opinion of the fans.

Thus, there might be a high chance that Charlotte Flair would turn heel soon. She was also mocked by Rhea Ripley, who interrupted her segment and laughed while reminding The Queen how she lost at WrestleMania 39 against her.

Thus, the 14-time Women’s World Champion could unleash her wrath at Mami in Las Vegas and win her 15th world title. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Rhea Ripley is aching to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair is yet to choose her opponent for WrestleMania 41. During her RAW promo, the 38-year-old highlighted that she would visit SmackDown and NXT to assess Tiffany Stratton and Giulia respectively. The Queen noted that she would challenge the top champion of the brand who inspires her. However, she said that Rhea Ripley didn’t inspire her in the slightest.

Flair also mocked Mami and said that she was just a kid. This infuriated Rhea Ripley, who said that it seemed The Queen didn’t respect The Eradicator the way she respected her and thus, she would like to beat that respect into her. Stating this, the Aussie asked the Rumble winner to pick her as her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

If Charlotte Flair accepts Rhea Ripley’s offer, then the duo will face each other in a title match at WrestleMania for the third time. So far, both of them have one victory against each other. However, the 14-time Women’s World Champion has more head-to-head wins in regular matches against Mami. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in the future for Ripley.

