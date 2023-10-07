Rhea Ripley makes proposition; Roman Reigns' position threatened; absent WWE star's return teased? - Best and Worst of SmackDown before Fastlane 2023

The SmackDown before Fastlane lived up to its hype and gave fans a glimpse into what was to come this weekend. In addition to Roman Reigns' return next week, Triple H is also set to appear and address the WWE Universe.

Keeping that in mind, let's take a look at the best and worst from the latest edition of SmackDown.

Best: Rey Mysterio teasing WWE star's return

Expand Tweet

In previous months, the LWO picked a feud with The All Mighty and The Street Profits on SmackDown. A couple of weeks ago, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford faced Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a tag team match. Lashley attacked Mysterio, but his teammate failed to take up the opportunity for a win.

The WWE Hall of Famer vowed vengeance this week and clashed with Lashley in a singles match. The Street Profits got involved, leading to a brawl between them and the LWO. This left Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro injured.

Later, Rey Mysterio revealed that the duo would not be able to compete at Fastlane and that he would have to 'call someone.' This led to much speculation on the potential replacements, including Carlito.

Worst: Women's tag team match

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair and Asuka teamed up against IYO SKY and Bayley in a tag team match. Since Flair and Asuka worked together earlier, they are aware of their strengths and weaknesses, which sometimes works well in their favor.

During the match, The Queen accidentally kicked her own tag team partner, resulting in her taking over for the remainder of the match. While she won the bout, Asuka looked on displeased from ringside.

With Fastlane barely a day away, the women's match on SmackDown lacked hype and left fans disengaged.

Best: Rhea Ripley's proposition for Paul Heyman; The Bloodline & The Judgment Day's alliance on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley's fearlessness and bold attitude contributed to her success. On the blue brand, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman walked into their locker room only to find The Judgment Day casually seated in 'their area.'

Ripley and Heyman requested everyone to leave the room. The Eradicator added that she had something to discuss with the Wise Man, which was odd, given that The Bloodline and The Judgment Day crossed paths in a not-so-pleasant light in the past. Later, it was revealed that Ripley and Heyman came to an agreement of both their factions working together.

LA Knight and Jimmy Uso went face to face in the main event, where the former won. John Cena ran out to his aide when Solo Sikoa got involved. The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh ran out, and Rhea Ripley grinned and shook hands with the Wise Man. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso came out to face the faction. Thus hinting at a major Survivor Series match.

The Women's World Champion dominates the women's division and proactively calls the shots for her team. This was a bold step by The Eradicator, which could further propel her future if she takes on the 'Paul Heyman girl' tag.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.