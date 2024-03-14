Rhea Ripley needs to bring in 15-time WWE champion as reinforcement for WrestleMania 40 feud

Rhea Ripley is on top of WWE. She is the Women's World Champion and could very well be the biggest female star in wrestling today. With that comes a high-profile bout at WrestleMania 40 next month.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day will go one-on-one with Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows. While The Man is a massive challenge on her own, both Liv Morgan and Nia Jax are lurking in the background. Morgan is on a revenge tour, and Nia still wants the Women's World Championship.

Needless to say, even Rhea will have trouble with three former world champions chasing after her. While she has The Judgment Day's support, the group can't really help her with female competitors. Instead, she could and should recruit a 15-time champion in WWE: Nikki Cross.

Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley are no strangers to one another. They held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles together. Cross previously held the gold with Alexa Bliss, too. She is also a former world champion, having held the RAW Women's Championship. Beyond that, Nikki is an 11-time 24/7 Champion.

Those accolades alone are impressive, as is Nikki's past history with Rhea. Cross could be extremely useful in having Rhea's back and chasing away anybody trying to jump The Ripper or interfere in her business. Beyond that, Cross hasn't been used effectively in around a year, with this weird wandering gimmick seemingly going nowhere.

Cross-reverting back to being The Twisted Sister, as fans know and love, could be perfect for her career. It could also help keep Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion in WWE.

Rhea Ripley's rival has a big match on WWE RAW

Before Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch clash at WWE WrestleMania 40, The Man will have a big-time match on Monday Night RAW. In a rematch, both from a recent loss and also from a later bout that never ended cleanly.

Big Time Becks will once again be taking on Nia Jax, a woman she has never defeated one-on-one. Not only will the two clash, however, but the two rivals will battle in a Last Woman Standing Match.

A Last Woman Standing Match has pretty simple rules. Absolutely anything goes, which means weapons and fighting all over the arena is considered legal. The only way to win is by incapacitating your opponent to the point they can't stand up by the count of 10.

If Becky manages to get through Nia Jax unscathed, she will then focus on WrestleMania 40 and Rhea Ripley. Can The Man defeat the seemingly unstoppable Jax?

