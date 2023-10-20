Rhea Ripley to pull off the unthinkable with sinister plot against multi-time champion? Exploring the chances

It is quite difficult to imagine The Judgment Day’s success without Rhea Ripley. Mami has been crucial to the faction, winning major titles on the main roster and NXT. She just might pull off the unthinkable by convincing a multi-time champion to finally turn heel.

The superstar in question is none other than John Cena. The Cenation Leader posted a TikTok video with Rhea Ripley several months ago. WWE can tie the GOAT’s interaction with The Eradicator if they decide to let Mami pull the strings on the 16-time World Champion.

Here is how the storyline could play out. The Judgment Day is secretly working with The Bloodline based on Ripley’s recent interaction with Paul Heyman. Roman Reigns, via Heyman, could ask the Women’s World Champion to take care of John Cena and LA Knight.

The Nightmare then somehow convinces the GOAT to turn heel by betraying LA Knight during his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. The idea may look good on paper but won’t turn into reality because of Cena’s popularity within the WWE Universe, especially his connection with the younger audience.

Additionally, the 46-year-old superstar has teased that he is in the final run of his career amid his break from Hollywood. Cena needs to ride into the sunset as the larger-than-life babyface rather than a controversial heel because that is pretty much his legacy in WWE.

When is Rhea Ripley’s next title defense?

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend her Women’s World Championship at Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023. Mami will put her title on the line in a Fatal-5 Way Match featuring Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE is expected to announce new matches for Crown Jewel tomorrow night on SmackDown. The United States Championship match between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul will likely be made official this week on the blue brand.

Fans can check out the match card announced so far for the Saudi Arabia premium live event here.

Do you think Rhea Ripley could convince John Cena to turn heel against LA Knight in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below!

