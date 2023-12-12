Rhea Ripley to punish 41-year-old WWE superstar on WWE RAW tonight? It's not Dominik Mysterio; possibility explored

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley is scheduled to wrestle Maxxine Dupri in a non-title bout. However, aside from this, The Eradicator has many matters to address, as Dominik Mysterio lost his NXT North American title at NXT Deadline to Dragon Lee. Not only that, but The Dirty Dominik also expressed frustration against the villainous faction due to their absence from ringside during his title match.

Despite Dominik losing his title at NXT Deadline, Rhea Ripley might hold Damian Priest accountable instead of Dom. The potential scenario that might unfold could see the Women's World Champion blaming Damian for Dominik's loss, citing his failure to accompany the young star during the title bout. This could lead to Priest facing consequences from Judgment Day's Mami.

The reason behind this likelihood stems from speculation over the past few months about Damian Priest potentially being kicked out of the villainous faction. So, it's possible that Dominik losing his NXT North American title might be a significant step in this direction.

However, the actual reason Damian Priest failed to accompany the Judgment Day member in his match against Dragon Lee was his participation in a house show on the same day. Not only Priest, but several superstars – including Cody Rhodes – were in Utica, NY, for the house show during that time.

During the event, the American Nightmare emerged victorious over Priest in their Street Fight. Rhodes also dealt with JD McDonagh, putting him through a table for attempting to interfere in the match. Rhodes secured another win over Priest by executing the Cross Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW when Rhea Ripley and the Judgment Day address Dominik Mysterio's championship loss.

Rhea Ripley shares heartfelt reaction after Dominik's loss at NXT Deadline

Following the defeat of the Dirty Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley shared her initial reaction, lauding the young star. The Eradicator referred to Dominik as a perpetual champion and acknowledged him as one of the company's most significant workhorses this year.

The connection between Ripley and Dominik has been prominently featured on television for an extended period. Since the 26-year-old star joined the villainous faction, the company has presented a storyline hinting at a romantic connection between them. Notably, fans have shown a keen interest in the dynamic between these two characters.

However, despite all this, tonight's edition of RAW might shake up the faction and alter the dynamic of the red brand.

