Rhea Ripley to punish Judgment Day member for their actions at WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring potential betrayal

WWE Crown Jewel was seemingly a night to forget for one star, since Damian Priest now has to answer to Rhea Ripley after blowing his chance to become World Champion. Not only did he lose his match after three Cross Rhodes, but he also had his Money in the Bank contract stolen.

Priest tried to cash in on Seth Rollins following his win over Drew McIntyre, but he was attacked by Zayn, who then ran off with his contract. A few weeks ago Ripley spoke to Priest about ensuring that when he cashes in, he chooses the right moment and makes it count, but he was unable to.

Ripley was able to retain her title against four other women, but Priest came up short despite the help of Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. He also lost his contract, which could lead to Mami taking the Money in the Bank case away from him and giving it to someone else instead, if Judgment Day even managed to get it back from Zayn.

Will Rhea Ripley hand the contract to Finn Balor?

Ripley could decide that Damian Priest isn't the right person to hold the Money in the Bank contract since he is unable to keep hold of it. This could lead to her handing it to Finn Balor instead since he is the other dominant member of the group and is a former world champion.

Of course, this could cause some issues within The Judgment Day, but there have been rumors of Priest quitting the group and going solo since it appears that he hasn't been happy in the group for several weeks.

Ripley and Priest are good friends both on and off-screen, but it seems that their alliance could have finally come to an end.

