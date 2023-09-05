Rhea Ripley to replace Dominik Mysterio soon? Major teaser dropped during RAW

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio became one of the most popular on-screen couples in WWE since the latter's association with The Judgment Day. They have been a force to be reckoned with and have had each other's backs when it came to sustaining their respective title reigns.

On Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day reigned tall once again and looked to be on the same page. They even let JD McDonagh gift Damian Priest a brand new briefcase with Senor Money in the Bank painted across it. Later, Raquel Rodriguez defeated Chelsea Green and established that she would once again fight Ripley for the Women's World Title, but Dominik would be banned from ringside. However, there was no mention of any other star allowed to be present.

It seems that McDonagh is quickly making quite the name for himself in the group. He not only took on Sami Zayn's challenge for a match but also ate a Helluva Kick to save Dom after the latter interfered to help the Irish star win his bout. It seems that Ripley could take a liking to McDonagh and replace Mysterio with the Irish superstar. This could also lead to JD helping The Nightmare win against Rodriguez next week.

Sami Zayn called out The Judgment Day for having the numbers game on their side at Payback. Zayn and Kevin Owens lost their Undisputed Tag Team Titles, and the latter was not even on the latest episode of RAW. It seems that Zayn will have to take on the might of The Judgment Day alone for some time.

Dominik Mysterio invited Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day

The latest edition of RAW was Jey Uso's first day back in WWE after a couple of weeks, in addition to being on the red brand after a long while. He met a few friends and former rivals along the way, including former Honorary Uce Sami Zayn.

The former Bloodline member exclaimed his excitement about Jey Uso breaking up with The Bloodline. Later in the night, Dominik Mysterio approached the 38-year-old backstage, discussing how they came from wrestling families and their fathers are Hall of Famers. The 26-year-old then extended an invitation for Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day.

The NXT North American Champion is no stranger to rubbing people the wrong way and has made himself a target in WWE. It remains to be seen whether Uso will accept Mysterio's invitation on RAW.

